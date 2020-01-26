Police investigate double-shooting on Turnpike Rd. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives in Portsmouth are investigating a double-shooting the occurred at the intersection of Turnpike Road and Dixie Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say two adult men suffered non life-threatening injures.

Police say the victims were able to run to the 100 block of Howard Street.

This is an ongoing investigation and 10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.

