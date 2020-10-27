PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a double shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard.
Police say the call reporting the shooting came in at 11:29 p.m. Monday night in the 4100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.
A male and female are injured, but the extent of their injuries was not known as of 11:45 p.m.
