PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a double shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard.

Police say the call reporting the shooting came in at 11:29 p.m. Monday night in the 4100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

A male and female are injured, but the extent of their injuries was not known as of 11:45 p.m.

