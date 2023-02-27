GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WAVY) — Grammy Award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are coming to Portsmouth on a 50th Anniversary tour.

The Doobie Brothers have announced 35 US tour dates starting in June and running through October, as an extension of the 50th Anniversary Tour. Members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” Tom Johnston said.

Two of those stops will be at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth and White Oak Amphitheatre in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3 HERE.