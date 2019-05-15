Dominion partnering with WAVY to help vets keep energy costs down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) –Temperatures are rising and soon summer will be here.

That means the AC will be running a lot more.

To help local veterans keep their energy costs down, Dominion Energy is partnering with WAVY TV 10.

If you are a veteran who would like to see if you qualify for a free program that can make your home more energy-efficient, you will want to tune in this evening. 

Dominion are here taking your calls to see if they can help you reduce your energy usage and save money on your bill.

Again, the program is free and is for local veterans who are Dominion Energy customers.

Representatives with Dominion are taking your calls now. They will be asking a few questions to make sure you are eligible. 

The number to call is 757-673-5304.

