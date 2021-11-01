Dollar General opens new location on High Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new Dollar General in Portsmouth.

The new location is located at 3619 High Street.

Local residents will now have a new option to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, and more.

The new location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

To commemorate the opening of the new location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Portsmouth community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions HERE.

To find the nearest Dollar General location near you, click HERE.