Doctor sustains minor injuries after assault by inmate at HRRJ

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Regional Jail officials say a doctor sustained minor injuries after an inmate attempted to attack him Wednesday.

A Hampton Roads Regional Jail official says the doctor was in the medical area of the jail and was talking to an inmate when it happened.

The inmate became agitated during the conversation. As that happened, an officer came into the room.

The inmate then attempted to assault the doctor. Other officers responded as well at that time because of the attempt, the official said.

The doctor sustained minor injuries.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and, once it’s concluded, “appropriate charges” will be taken out. The inmate’s identity will be released once the charges are filed.

The inmate is currently being held on charges of indecent liberties with a child.

