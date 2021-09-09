Video disclaimer: Police release footage of drive-by shooting in Portsmouth

*Disclaimer: This article contains video that some viewers may find disturbing.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening and have released video of the incident.

Security camera footage shows a black SUV driving down Swanson Parkway around 6:10 p.m. towards two pedestrians. You can see a shooter emerge from the sunroof and begin shooting at the pedestrians, before speeding off.

Police confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the men, who are 23 and 24 years old, were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Both of their injuries are considered non life-threatening. The investigation found that only the 24-year-old was shot.

The black SUV had at least three people inside who all shot at the victims, police said.

Officers have located the suspect vehicle, but detectives are still searching for the people involved in the shooting.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.