Detectives searching for person of interest in Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives in Portsmouth are looking to the public for help finding a person of interest in a deadly shooting.

A spokeswoman with Portsmouth Police says they got a call for help on Monday around 2 p.m. from the 1400 block of Crawford Parkway. When they got there, first-responders say they found a 16-year-old boy with a fatal gunshot wound.

Later that day, police named 20-year-old Shawnise Marie Stephenson as a person of interest.

Detectives say she was last seen driving a light color BMW convertible possibly light gray or light blue.

Shawnise Marie Stephenson (PPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

