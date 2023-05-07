PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit are searching for 18-year-old Celine Leah Mikango.

Mikango is described as being about 5’4″, and she was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and black jeans. Her last known location was the 3800 block of Long Point Boulevard on April 26. Ms. Mikango has not been in contact with her family, which is out of character

If you know where she may be, please contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.