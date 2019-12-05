Live Now
Detectives investigating attempted robbery of Portsmouth convenience store

Portsmouth

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted for the attempted robbery of a Portsmouth convenience store last month.

On Friday, November 8 around 7 a.m., the suspect entered the Happy Mart in the 3500 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect left empty handed.

The clerk was not injured.

Detectives need help identifying the suspect. If you recognize him in the surveillance photos, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

