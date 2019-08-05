Detectives investigate attempted robbery at Food Lion in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are looking to find the people connected in an attempted robbery of a Portsmouth Food Lion early Sunday morning.

According to reports, authorities received a call about a possible robbery at the Food Lion in the 5700 block of Churchland Boulevard.

Detectives say that two suspects, armed with handguns, entered the store and then fled the scene in different directions.

The two suspected individuals were not able to take anything and no injuries were reported during the incident.

One of the suspects was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with light blue jeans and black shoes while the other suspect wore a black hooded shirt with white pants.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.