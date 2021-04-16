Despite pandemic, Portsmouth saw record economic investment in 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The word of the day in Portsmouth is “pride.”

Mayor Shannon Glover started his first ever state of the city address with a short video talking about how Portsmouth not only survived but thrived in 2020, despite the pandemic.

“Portsmouth saw its fourth record breaking year of economic investment, despite the challenges of 2020. We continued the momentum,” Glover said.

The mayor sited $391 million in brand new investment, including $300 million from Rush Street Gaming, which is building the new Casino on Victory Boulevard.

The city added 1900 new jobs, Glover said, and city services didn’t skip a beat during the pandemic.

A video clip during his address showed progress is being made on the Churchland Bridge and seawall projects as well as the Atlantic Bank Pavilion. The concert venue has undergone major improvements to include the canopy, stage and seating.

Construction also continues on a new Wawa, and the Mayor said a new Starbucks will open soon in Churchland. There’s also a third Starbucks opening on Frederick Boulevard, along with a Chipotle, Zaxby’s and a Green Clean car wash.

“I have many reasons to be optimistic about our future. I’m excited about leading our city and my council colleagues in a bold new direction to reclaim, reconnect and recommit to our progress in Portsmouth,” Glover said.

Glover also announced construction is nearly complete on a community broadband network that will increase connectivity inn the city using state of the art fibber optics. It should be done in July.

The full Portsmouth State of the City 2021 Address is posted on the city’s YouTube Channel.