Demonstrators gather for ‘Stop Corruption in Portsmouth’ rally tonight

The statues on the Confederate monument are covered in graffiti and beheaded after a protest in Portsmouth, Va., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Protesters beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument. The crowd was frustrated by the Portsmouth City Council’s decision to put off moving the monument. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Numerous protests and rallies have taken place in Portsmouth following the fight for racial injustice and the death of George Floyd.

The circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death sparked outrage across the nation — including the call for removing Confederate monuments. The protest in June at Portsmouth’s Confederate monument left one with major injuries and confusion on who should be held responsible.

From there, major controversy has surrounded the city and its leadership, and tonight, local demonstrators are gathering to call for an end to corruption.

The Saturday rally starts at 6 p.m., rain or shine, at 801 Crawford Street in Portsmouth. According to the rally post, it is a call for action on the resignation of Mayor John Row, Elizabeth Psimas, Nathan Clark, Bill Moody, and Pattle Battle (council members).





