Demonstrators gather for ‘Stop Corruption in Portsmouth’ rally tonight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Numerous protests and rallies have taken place in Portsmouth following the fight for racial injustice and the death of George Floyd.
The circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death sparked outrage across the nation — including the call for removing Confederate monuments. The protest in June at Portsmouth’s Confederate monument left one with major injuries and confusion on who should be held responsible.
From there, major controversy has surrounded the city and its leadership, and tonight, local demonstrators are gathering to call for an end to corruption.
The Saturday rally starts at 6 p.m., rain or shine, at 801 Crawford Street in Portsmouth. According to the rally post, it is a call for action on the resignation of Mayor John Row, Elizabeth Psimas, Nathan Clark, Bill Moody, and Pattle Battle (council members).
