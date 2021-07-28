Defamation lawsuit filed by State Sen. Lucas against VB attorney Tim Anderson dismissed

Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, recognizes a visitor in the gallery as she presides over the Senate at the Capitol, Monday Jan 27, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A $20.7 million defamation lawsuit filed by State Sen. Louise Lucas against Virginia Beach attorney and House of Delegates candidate Tim Anderson has been dismissed.

In the suit, Lucas alleged that Anderson “knew … information he stated involving Lucas’ involvement in Portsmouth’s Confederate monument controversy was untrue at the time he stated it…” and that “these words harmed Senator Lucas’ reputation, by lowering her in the community’s estimation…”

The judge pointed to the landmark Supreme Court case of New York Times v. Sullivan, which restricts the ability of American public officials to sue for defamation based on the First Amendment.

Anderson alleged that Lucas told police to stand down and not arrest any protesters last summer at the June 10, 2020, protest at the Confederate monument, which eventually culminated in a man being seriously injured. Anderson said Lucas helped incite a riot, which is a felony in Virginia.

Anderson posted a video days after the protests at the monument, saying “Senator Lucas told the crowd which turned into a riot, ‘Hey don’t worry about the police, I’m here you can do whatever you want with this statue. That is inciting a riot and we know that because that is what the code section of Virginia says.”

Lucas was on body camera video earlier that day saying “I’m telling you you can’t arrest them” to police in regard to protesters at the monument.

“I’m Senator Louise Lucas,” she said to officers. “I know I’m in disguise, but they are going to put some paint on this thing. You can not arrest them. You need to call Dr. Patton, because they are going to do it. You can’t stop them. This is city property.”

Lucas later told WAVY she never urged protesters to vandalize the monument and didn’t condone illegal activity.

Anderson, a Trump-style Republican running for the 83rd District in the House of Delegates, had put together a recall effort to have Lucas, the state’s most senior senator and Senate president pro tempore, recalled. However it was dismissed earlier this month.

This is a breaking story. WAVY’s Regina Mobley was in court and will have more coming up.