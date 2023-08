PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is underway after a landscaping crew found a decomposed body on Friday morning in Portsmouth, police say.

Lt. Jeffrey Branch with Portsmouth PD says police were still at the scene in the 2500 block of Frederick Blvd. (near Bagley Street and Knox Street) as of 11:15 a.m. Police were first called to the area around 9:40 a.m.

No other details are available in the case at this time, but check back for updates.