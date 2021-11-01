Death of man who was reported missing under investigation in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have opened a death investigation after the body of a man reported missing back on October 21 was found over the weekend.

Police say officers responded Saturday at 12:37 p.m. to the area of Green Street and Brighton Street. The man was identified as 33-year-old Brandon Harris.

Police didn’t have many details to share in a press release, but said Harris had last been seen in the 1600 block of Effingham Street.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Portsmouth detectives at 757–393–8536. 

