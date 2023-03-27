PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are conducting a death investigation in Portsmouth Monday morning.

Details are still limited, however, police say the call for the incident came in just after 8 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Water Street.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding details surrounding the death investigation.

No further information has been released.

