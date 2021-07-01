Death investigation underway in Portsmouth after police find man in the water

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was pronounced dead after being found in the water Wednesday night in Olde Towne.

Police say they were called to the 400 block of Water Street, near the Renaissance Hotel and ferry stop, at 10:22 p.m. for a swimmer in distress.

Officers located the man in the river and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in a press release on Thursday that his death was under investigation.