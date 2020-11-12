PHOTOS: Day of heavy rain, flooding ends with double rainbow in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A day of heavy rain and flooding came to a close Thursday with a fiery sunset and double rainbow over Hampton Roads.

The showers will be lighter and much more scattered Thursday evening. Then, the region will have some spotty showers overnight. On Friday, we’ll start off with a few scattered light showers then dry out through the day.

High temperatures Friday will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

After the rain at WAVY-TV 10 (WAVY photo/Tom Schaad)

After the rain in Hampton Roads (WAVY photo/Andy Fox)

(WAVY photo/Bob Bennett)

(WAVY photo/Bob Bennett)

(WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

(WAVY photo/Katie Collett)

(WAVY photo/Tower Cam)

Downtown Suffolk (Photo courtesy: Jena Aluia)

Portsmouth, Merrimac Point (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer Steve)

Balcony of Slover Library in Norfolk (Photo courtesy: Lynn Clements)

Rainbow and sunset at Mill Creek Landing in Hampton (Photo courtesy: Zach Moats)

(Photo courtesy: Joan Blanchard )

Norfolk Oceanview Area (Photo courtesy: Rich Davis)

Storm clouds over Norfolk (Photo courtesy: Carmelita Towns)

Rainbow over Downtown Norfolk (Photo courtesy: Wesley Wetherbee)

