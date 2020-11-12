PHOTOS: Day of heavy rain, flooding ends with double rainbow in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A day of heavy rain and flooding came to a close Thursday with a fiery sunset and double rainbow over Hampton Roads.
The showers will be lighter and much more scattered Thursday evening. Then, the region will have some spotty showers overnight. On Friday, we’ll start off with a few scattered light showers then dry out through the day.
High temperatures Friday will only be in the mid to upper 60s.
