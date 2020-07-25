Crews are working to restore water services to Port Norfolk area residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Public Utilities has been working since Friday afternoon to resolve water system pressure issues in Portsmouth.

Some residents in the Port Norfolk neighborhood have been without water for over 24 hours.

“It appears that trapped air in the system is impeding water delivery to the area. Crews are systematically opening hydrants and valves to bleed the air and restore normal service. This work is ongoing and may take extended time to complete,” said department officials in a statement released.

