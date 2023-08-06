PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) –Crews are working to knock down a fire at the Tidewater Yacht Marina on Crawford Parkway.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 8 a.m. A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising into the skyline.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found two boats tied to the dock in flames. Crews immediately began to suppress the fire and move unaffected boats away from the dock.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue & EMS Portsmouth Fire Rescue & EMS

According to officials, the fire is still active with the fire contained, but not extinguished.

No one has been reported hurt at this time, officials say.

