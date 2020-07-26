Crews work to flush hydrants, increased pressure in parts of Portsmouth overnight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Portsmouth say they have flushed hydrants and increased pressure in much of the areas affected by low pressure.

Approximately a third of residents impacted by low pressure in the Lynn Shores and Merrimac Point neighborhoods are feeling relieved Sunday after officials say much of the work happened overnight.

They say crews will continue to work until water pressure is restored to the entire area.

Customers who are impacted may obtain non-potable water for the flushing of toilets at the Fountain Park on Broad Street.



Customers must bring containers. Bottled water for cooking and drinking will also be available beginning at 9:30 a.m.



Proof of residency is required.

