PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a multi-family house fire Thursday night in Portsmouth.

Officials say the call for the fire came in around 7:28 p.m. in the 100 block of Green Point Lane. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a two story multi-family home with smoke coming from the back of the house and fire that self-vented out of a bedroom window.

Crews respond to multi-family house fire in Portsmouth (Photo Courtesy: Valerie Williams) Crews respond to multi-family house fire in Portsmouth (Photo Courtesy: Valerie Williams) Crews respond to multi-family house fire in Portsmouth (Photo Courtesy: Valerie Williams)

The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the middle townhouse. There was minor smoke and water damage to the surrounding occupancies.

Officials say one occupant was inside the home, but was assisted out by a neighbor. No injuries to any firefighters were reported.

Along with Portsmouth Fire Department, Navy Regional Mid-Atlantic Fire Department and Chesapeake Fire Department also assisted with the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.