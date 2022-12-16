PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of an industrial fire in Portsmouth early Friday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 a.m. at the Wheelabrator trash plant at 2 Victory Boulevard.

The Jordan Bridge is currently closed due to the fire. There is no ETA for reopening.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the fire including possible injuries.

No further information has been released.