PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) –Two men has died after a multi-vehicle accident near Norfolk Naval Shipyard early Wednesday.

Emergency communications said they were notified around 1:47 a.m. for an incident in the area of Effingham Street and George Washington Highway.

Fire crews responded to a report of a person entrapped in their vehicle following an accident. Police say two adult males was pronounced deceased.

Officials have not released additional details. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.