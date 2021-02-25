Crews respond to house fire in Portsmouth, rescue dog from upstairs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Portsmouth were able to rescue a dog from a house fire Thursday afternoon.

On Feb. 25, around 1 p.m., Portsmouth Fire received a call for a residential structure fire in the 1800 block of Richmond Avenue with a person possibly inside.

Units from Portsmouth and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic responded to the Prentis Park section of the City and found a two-story residence with smoke coming from the front door.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

Officials say the occupant was able to evacuate the home on her own and crews were able to rescue one dog from the upstairs portion of the house.

The dog was not injured and reunited with its owner in “great health.” No injuries were reported.

Officials determined that the fire started in the kitchen, however, the cause is still under investigation.

Officials say that there has been an increase in house fires across Hampton Roads and they are reminding residents to check their household fire alarms.

If you are a homeowner in Portsmouth and would like a working smoke alarm installed in your home for free, contact the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office at 757-393-8689.