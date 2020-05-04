Crews respond to fire on West Norfolk Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire responded to a residential fire on Sunday night.
The call came in at 6:55 p.m. for a fire in the 4800 block of West Norfolk Road.
Fire crews arrived at the scene to find a residential structure fire.
The fire was reported as under control and extinguished at 7:12 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The Portsmouth Fire Marshall’s office is currently investigating the cause.
No further information is available.
