PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Firefighters are on scene of a residential fire.

Fire officials say they were notified for the fire at 2:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Florida Avenue. Crews arrived on scene and found a two-story structure that was fully involved in fire.

There were several buildings being exposed to the fire on the Douglas Avenue side of the building. The fire did not spread to other structures.

