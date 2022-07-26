PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a brush fire at the Craney Island landfill in Portsmouth early Tuesday morning.

According to Portsmouth Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to the fire at the landfill around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire that was burning along the side of the landfill was largely brush, yard waste and some fill dirt. Suffolk Fire and Rescue assisted with a water tanker truck and crews were able to get the fire under control after several hours.



Crews were on scene with landfill equipment operators, moving debris, and extinguishing hot spots. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.