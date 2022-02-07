Crews respond to apartment fire on Bickford Lane in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of an apartment fire in Portsmouth Monday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 5:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of Bickford Lane.

Crews from both Portsmouth and Chesapeake responded to the fire. When they got to the scene, officials made an “aggressive interior attack” and have suppressed the flames at this time.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, no injuries have been reported.

No further information has been released.

Bickford Lane fire, Feb. 7, 2022 (Courtesy – Government of Portsmouth)

Bickford Lane fire, Feb. 7, 2022 (Courtesy – Government of Portsmouth)

Bickford Lane fire, Feb. 7, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Chris Omahen)