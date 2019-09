PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire crews are battling a fire at the Tidewater Yacht marina on Crawford Parkway.

According to Deputy Chief David Harrington, firefighters responded to the marina at 10 Crawford Parkway just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Tony Goodwin sent me these pictures of a boat house fire at the Tidewater Marina in Portsmouth. Fire crews on scene. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/2CTP8w2smO — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) September 7, 2019

No injuries were reported but the scene is still very active.

