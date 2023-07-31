PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A condemned commercial building in Olde Towne Portsmouth was destroyed in a large fire Monday morning.

The Portsmouth Fire Department says crews were sent to the 1000 block of Queen Street, between High Street and London Blvd., around 3:20 a.m. The department says they were able to quickly extinguish the “very large” fire with elevated master streams, though one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A firefighter puts water on the charred remains after a fire on Queen Street on July 31, 2023

Crews were still at the scene later Monday morning putting out hot spots.

WAVY’s KaMaria Braye says a city employee in economic development said the city was in the process of trying to purchase the building to use as a “maker’s space” for light industrial work.

The building was condemned for several years, the city says.

Check back for updates on this developing news.