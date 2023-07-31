PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A condemned commercial building in Olde Towne Portsmouth was destroyed in a large fire Monday morning.
The Portsmouth Fire Department says crews were sent to the 1000 block of Queen Street, between High Street and London Blvd., around 3:20 a.m. The department says they were able to quickly extinguish the “very large” fire with elevated master streams, though one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Crews were still at the scene later Monday morning putting out hot spots.
WAVY’s KaMaria Braye says a city employee in economic development said the city was in the process of trying to purchase the building to use as a “maker’s space” for light industrial work.
The building was condemned for several years, the city says.
