Crash with injuries in Portsmouth involving police vehicle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a crash the left an officer and civilian with minor injuries on Wednesday morning.

The Portsmouth Police Department says the incident took place in the 900 block of Frederick Boulevard just before 8:00 a.m.

According to police, the officer suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the investigation of the crash remains ongoing.

10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver got video from the scene.

