Crash with injuries at intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — First responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

Dispatchers said the crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection.

There were injuries.

Two juveniles and four adults were taken to a hospital, according to police.

Units were still on scene as of 11:15 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10