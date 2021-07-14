Crash with injuries at intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — First responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

Dispatchers said the crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection.

There were injuries.

Two juveniles and four adults were taken to a hospital, according to police.

Units were still on scene as of 11:15 p.m.

