PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash broke a power poke and closed Portsmouth Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and Mayflower Road around 8:40 p.m., dispatchers said.

Dispatchers did not release any information about injuries.

Portsmouth Boulevard at the Hodges Ferry Bridge near the Chesapeake line was closed in both directions as Dominion Energy crews worked to make the repair, Chesapeake Roads tweeted.

Chesapeake Roads said around 10 p.m. that Dominion estimated it could be up to eight hours before the road reopened and power was fully restored.

As of 11:20 p.m., Dominion said only 52 customers were without power. That number was originally about 250.

The estimated time to restore power is between 2 and 5 a.m. Friday.