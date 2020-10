PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT officials say a crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 264 Saturday night in Portsmouth.

City dispatch says the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-264 at mile marker 2.7.

Motorists should expect delays due to the crash, which was about 0.3 miles east of Victory Boulevard Exit 3.

It was unclear at that time whether there were any injuries.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.