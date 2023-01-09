PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — State troopers are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on I-264 in Portsmouth Monday morning.

According to state police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 6:40 a.m. Monday at mile marker 1.9 on I-264, near Greenwood Drive. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Virginia State Police say the crash resulted in a fatality. One of the vehicles involved is fully engulfed.

As of 7:30 a.m., all travel lanes on I-264 west at exit 2B are closed. A detour is in place at Victory Boulevard.