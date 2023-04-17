PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Students at Cradock Middle School were dismissed early on Monday due to a bomb threat.
According to a message sent out to Cradock families, a bomb threat was called into the main office. The school was immediately evacuated to allow police to conduct a search of the building.
The school ended up dismissing students early due to the time is would take for officials to search the building. Buses left the school at 12:30 p.m.
This dismissal comes after students were dismissed early from Churchland Middle School Monday morning.
No further information has been released at this time.
