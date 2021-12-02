COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday at Effingham YMCA in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Health Department is holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic this weekend.
The vaccine will be available for anyone age 5 and older at the December 4 clinic at the Effingham Street Family YMCA, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna, J&J vaccines and 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots.
The Effingham Street Family YMCA is located at 1013 Effingham Street. For more info, call 757-393-8585.
To search for and schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at a different location, go to https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/.