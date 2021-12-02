COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday at Effingham YMCA in Portsmouth

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a patient at a vaccination clinic at Frank Sparkes Elementary School in Winton, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Health Department is holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic this weekend.

The vaccine will be available for anyone age 5 and older at the December 4 clinic at the Effingham Street Family YMCA, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna, J&J vaccines and 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots.

The Effingham Street Family YMCA is located at 1013 Effingham Street. For more info, call 757-393-8585.

To search for and schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at a different location, go to https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/.