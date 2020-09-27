Community members planning ‘Take Back Portsmouth’ rally outside city hall in support of police chief placed on administrative leave

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are planning another rally in support of Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene.

The “Take Back Portsmouth” rally is happening at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Portsmouth City Hall.

Greene was placed on administrative leave early September with pay for 30 days pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Assistant Chief Scott Burke has been placed to serve as interim chief. Burke, a 22-year veteran of the force, has served as assistant chief for the past two years.

The details of the investigation are not clear at this time, but Greene has been under intense scrutiny after the department charged State Senator Louise Lucas and other prominent Black community members in connection to a demonstration at the Portsmouth Confederate monument, in which the historic structure was painted and damaged.

This is the third rally is support of Greene.

A week after Greene was placed on administrative leave, residents around Portsmouth organized a “Support Chief Greene” where about 200 to 250 people gathered outside the City Hall.

Tim Anderson was one of the organizers Sunday who called for the protest in response to the recent suspension of Greene.

“She didn’t do anything wrong, they suspended her because she charged people that are in power. She comes here and does her job, and the police department loves her. She does her job and now they’re suspending her. It’s unbelievably outrageous, it’s an injustice and it’s a slap in the face to the rule of law,” said Anderson.

A couple days after that protest, the same group held another rally inside the Commodore Theatre.

A fundraiser for Greene’s legal expenses has been set up and has received almost $3,000 in the last 18 hours.

