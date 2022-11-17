PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization is leading a weekend search event for a Portsmouth teen who has been missing for more than two weeks.

According to Portsmouth police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Hull was last seen on the morning of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road.

Aaliyah was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on the front, and black pants with a white stripe down the side.

Officials with United We Stand of Hampton Roads have organized a search event scheduled for Sunday. Volunteers are asked to meet on the 300 block of Kay Road in Portsmouth. The search event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday encompassing surrounding areas at and near Portsmouth City Park.

Aaliyah Hull, Nov. 2, 2022 (Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

Police say they are concerned for her safety due to medical reasons. If you know her whereabouts, call 911.