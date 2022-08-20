PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police identified the man accused in a deadly June quadruple shooting in Portsmouth. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Antwann Gore, faces four counts of aggravated homicide but is still at large.

The President of Stop the Violence 757 told 10 On Your Side it’s great to see police charging him to show residents that something is being done.

Now, he wants police to address crime proactively in Portsmouth.

“What’s the next steps?” Freddie Taylor Sr, the President of Stop the Violence 757, said.

Taylor wants that question answered after police charged Gore. Police believe he had a role in a deadly quadruple shooting in June.

Portsmouth Police are asking for your help finding Gore.

“It’s time for the community to begin to partner and begin to if they have information about where the individual is,” Taylor said.

He said the shooting has left a scar on residents and he says police could do more before violent crimes occur.

“It’s good that they do R.E.S.E.T walks, but how about going through the community and hearing from them before it happens,” he said.

Taylor doesn’t put all the burden on the police. He said the community needs to get involved too.

“We have the election coming up in the next coming month. It’s time for the community to come out and participate in what’s going on in the city council meetings,” he said. “You can hear what is going on, so you know how to vote.”

Taylor hopes a proactive approach from police and the community will help stop the violence. He urges anyone with information about the Maple Ave. shooting to contact police.

The witness says they heard a male voice asking where someone was, then heard gunfire. The person who opened the door said the person they were looking for was upstairs.

At this time, police have not released a motive for the deadly shooting.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.