Community concerned after multiple shots fired next to busy Portsmouth playground

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beautiful fall afternoon near a playground in Portsmouth took a turn when bullets started flying.

Police tell 10 On Your Side someone fired shots near a park that’s next to Churchland Middle School around 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

No one was hurt, but the incident happened within the same 24 hours that four people were shot in the city.

A parent 10 On Your Side talked to said she saw children and adults scrambling to take cover.

The mother said it was a terrifying and eye-opening experience to the crime happening in the city.

“We just took cover. Some parents got on the ground on top of their children. A lot of parents headed to the woods with their children,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified by name.

She said the park was full of people when things changed in an instant.

“We hear two sounds that sounded like fireworks,” the mother said.

She said the sound appeared to come from the parking lot. There was a short pause and then several more shots went off, sending people scattering.

The woman and her two children ran to the nearby wooded area for safety.

“We just waited until we got a signal that it was clear,” she said. “It was scary. The kids were looking at us, the parents weren’t saying anything. It was like an eerie moment of silence.”

We spoke with another woman who took cover with her kids in her car. She didn’t want to speak on camera, but she told 10 On Your Side a couple of vehicles in the parking lot had their windows shot out.

The gunfire only lasted seconds but the women said the emotional toll is hard to shake.

“My middle son voiced that he never wants to come to this park again,” the mother said.

Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales addressed the string of shootings on social media and encouraged families to talk with their kids about the value of human life, writing “as our nation turns a corner, so must our community.”

Praying for my city. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yuwm2KBztz — Stephanie Morales (@AttyStepMorales) November 11, 2020

The mother said what happened was a harsh reality check. She wants to be part of the solution for change.

“Kids should still be able to come and play,” she said. “There is work to be done and that work can start here with me and my family and our community. There’s a cry for help and there’s a need for a response.”

We’re waiting to find out from police if there are any surveillance cameras that may have captured who fired the shots at the park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

