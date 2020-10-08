Columbus Day 2020: Hampton Roads closings, schedule changes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Columbus Day is a national, public holiday observed on the second Monday of every October.

Here’s a list of city and county governments that are closed or have changed schedules for Columbus Day Monday, Oct. 12:

CHESAPEAKE

All city offices, courts, community centers, libraries, and the Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be closed. There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules. The Voter Registrar’s office will be closed, and early voting will not be available on Oct. 12.

City facilities will return to “COVID-19 operating schedules” and early voting will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Residents are reminded that online services are still the preferred method to ensure health and safety and that they should call first to ensure a service is available before visiting a City facility.

NEWPORT NEWS

The Newport News Circuit Court and the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will be closed Monday.

NORFOLK

The Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer’s offices, and the Norfolk Courthouse will be closed in observance of Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day. Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

PORTSMOUTH

Municipal offices will be closed in observance of Columbus Day.

SUFFOLK

All city offices and libraries will be closed and resume operations on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Offices that have remained closed due to the pandemic will not reopen as of yet which include many Suffolk facilities, the Treasurer’s Office, and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office inside City Hall and their satellite offices at the North Suffolk Library.

There are no changes for trash pick up or TFC recycling. Suffolk transit will also resume normal operations as scheduled on Monday. The four major parks will remain open as well. The SPSA Transfer station and the Regional Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 12.

Suffolk joint-use facilities will remain open for Day Camp on Monday. The East Suffolk Recreation Center, Whaleyville Recreation Center, and the Parks & Rec Administration office will be closed Monday. The Executive Airport Terminal will be unmanned.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

