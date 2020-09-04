Coast Guard urges citizens to practice safe boating during Labor Day weekend

The Coast Guard Cutter Legare pulls into the pier at Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia, Sept. 28, 2016. Legare’s crew returned from a 48-day patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean where they seized an estimated 1800 kilograms of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — During the Labor Day weekend, the Coast Guard reminds boaters and beachgoers to exercise caution and practice safety during the four-day holiday.

The Coast Guard says Labar Day weekend is traditionally a time of increased boating traffic on waterways. Boaters are especially reminded not to operate under the influence. The consumption of alcohol additionally negatively affects the ability of passengers to respond in the case of an emergency on the water.

The Coast Guard recommends citizens to practice the following safety measures:

Never boat under the influence. Have a designated sober operator.

It is against federal law to operate a vessel with .08% blood alcohol content or higher.

Always wear a life jacket aboard a vessel.

Make sure a friend or relative knows your float plan. A float plan states where you are going and when you will return.

Maintain a reliable means of communication such as a VHF radio and a fully charged cell phone.

Listen to safety zones, safety bulletins, and emergency broadcasts via VHF-FM channel 16.

Label your paddle craft, like kayaks and canoes – write your name and a contact number with indelible ink or a labeling sticker in the event it gets lost.

Bring water, sunblock, and required medication when heading out on your boating venture.

Beachgoers are reminded to follow precautions regarding rip current dangers posted on beaches they visit, and not to swim on beaches after hours, or when a lifeguard isn’t present.

Watch the weather. The National Weather Service broadcasts marine weather forecasts regularly by radio or by checking the NWS website at nws.noaa.gov.

