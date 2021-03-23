Coast Guard, Navy combine efforts to airlift ill mariner to Bermuda

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An ill tanker ship crewmember is now being treated in Bermuda thanks to the combined efforts of the Coast Guard, Navy, and several good Samaritan vessels.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center in Portsmouth were notified of an ailing crewmember aboard the tanker ship Antonis around 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 17.

An HC-130 Hercules aircrew was launched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to deliver additional medical supplies.



Despite additional medical supplies, the crewmember’s condition continued to deteriorate. After consultation with a Coast Guard physician, it was determined that the crewmember needed to be evacuated from the vessel to receive higher-level medical care.

Courtesy – Us Coast Guard

An MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules aircrew carrying a relief helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City were launched to conduct the medevac that Friday.

On Friday at approximately 12:00 p.m., the crew aboard the MH-60 Jayhawk landed and refueled aboard the USS Arlington, a U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock homeported in Norfolk, and then continued to Bermuda.

The crewmember was flown to Bermuda and was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services. The Coast Guard aircrews then returned to North Carolina after refueling again with USS Arlington.