Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic sets up 3 security zones with prohibited entry ahead of inauguration

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic based out of Portsmouth set up three temporary security zones in the National Capital Region for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

Guardsmen have been posted since 8 a.m. Jan. 13 and will remain in the area until 8 a.m. on Jan. 25.

The zones are restricted and entry is prohibited by law unless authorized by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port of Maryland-National Capital Region.

Officials say that any “persons or vessel violating this section may be subject to civil or criminal penalties pursuant to 46 U.S.C. 70036,” which serves a maximum civil penalty amount of $95,881.

The zones are in accordance with Title 33 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) §165.508 which allows them to establish a security zone along the Potomac River and Anacostia River, and adjacent waters up to Washington, DC.

For more information on seeking permission to enter, click here. The official outline and description of each security zone can be found here.