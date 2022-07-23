PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USCGC Seneca returned to Portsmouth Thursday after a 54-day deployment in the North Atlantic Ocean.
According to a press release, the crew was supporting the U.S. Coast Guard 1st District with a series of commercial fishing vessel boardings from New York to Maine.
Boardings conducted by USCGC Seneca crews resulted in 17 violations of federal safety, fisheries, and environmental regulations and two voyage terminations.
During their deployment, the crew also responded to seven search and rescue cases, three of them being life-saving or assisted cases.