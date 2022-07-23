PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USCGC Seneca returned to Portsmouth Thursday after a 54-day deployment in the North Atlantic Ocean.

According to a press release, the crew was supporting the U.S. Coast Guard 1st District with a series of commercial fishing vessel boardings from New York to Maine.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Isaiah Pangelinan, a Gunner’s Mate aboard Coast Guard Cutter Seneca, fires the messenger line to pass the towing line to CGC Tybee during a towing evolution off the coast of Massachusetts. A messenger line is used to assist in heaving the mooring to the shore or to another ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Miller)

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca’s 26-foot Small Boat, Over the Horizon, prepares to be launched for Living Marine Resources Fisheries boardings. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Miller)

U.S. Coast Guard Seneca’s Landing Signals Officer landing a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter on the flight deck of Coast Guard Seneca, in order to provide fuel. Jayhawk helicopters are used primarily for Search and Rescue cases in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Boardings conducted by USCGC Seneca crews resulted in 17 violations of federal safety, fisheries, and environmental regulations and two voyage terminations.

During their deployment, the crew also responded to seven search and rescue cases, three of them being life-saving or assisted cases.