PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth is gearing up for a new roadway with a very popular name.

City officials, along with the Finney-Smith Foundation and Portsmouth Public Schools, will host a press conference Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m., to announce new details regarding the Missy Elliott Street Renaming Ceremony. The press conference will take place at Manor High School (1401 Elmhurst Ln, Portsmouth, VA 23701).

The ceremony itself will be held on Monday, Oct. 17., a little over a week after the press conference.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover and Portsmouth School Board Chairman Dr. Cardell Patillo will be in attendance during the press conference to help announce the upcoming details for the renaming ceremony.

The Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename the city’s current McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard.” The street serves the Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.

Elliott, a five-time Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and producer, was born and raised in Portsmouth. She is expected to be at the ceremony.