City of Portsmouth puts fence around Confederate monument

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth has placed a temporary fence around the Confederate monument downtown.

The safety measures come after numerous Confederate statues across the state have been removed, covered, vandalized, or torn down. Additionally, in Portsmouth, a man was severely injured while the monument was torn down during protests last week.

In response to the protests, other cities in Hampton Roads have covered the statues until they can be relocated or dealt with accordingly.

In Newport News, city workers covered the Denbigh monument with tarps for “safety” reasons and to avoid “destruction.” Virginia Beach also covered up the monument located outside the Princess Anne County Courthouse.

The City of Norfolk removed its 113-year-old “Johnny Reb” Confederate statue from downtown last week.

Norfolk residents reacted to removal by saying, “I think it’s about time,” said Leah Villanueva Viray, who stopped by the monument Friday afternoon as crews cleaned spray paint off the base.

“I think that that symbol is honestly really confusing and offensive, not just to the black community, but to anyone who believes in this country and says they’re anti-racist. So to have it be gone and taken away, it’s about time.”

